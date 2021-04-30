Gary Lineker raves about ‘brilliant’ Man United star during 6-2 win over Roma

Gary Lineker took to social media to single out the “brilliant” Edinson Cavani for special praise as the forward scored twice in Manchester United’s thrilling 6-2 win over AS Roma in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Red Devils took a big step towards booking their place in the Europa League final by claiming a dominant win in the first leg of their last-four tie at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes and Cavani both scored twice and goals from Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood wrapped up an impressive victory at their home ground ahead of the return leg last week.

Cavani played the full 90 minutes during the clash at Old Trafford and England legend Lineker was particularly impressed by his performance.

Posting on Twitter during the second half after Greenwood netted in the 86th minute, Lineker said: “Gorgeous pass from @ECavaniOfficial, who has been brilliant tonight, sets up the highly promising @masongreenwood to score @ManUtd’s 6th.”

Cavani has now scored 12 goals and made four assists in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Lineker also praised Manchester United more generally for the manner in which they were able to claim their victory at Old Trafford.

He added in a separate tweet: “They generally have to come from behind do @ManUtd, but they do it very well.”

Manchester United will now switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their crunch home clash against Liverpool FC on Sunday.

