Gary Neville sends message to Man United fans about Jesse Lingard

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United could want to take Jesse Lingard back into their squad following his excellent form for West Ham United this season.

The midfielder has been excelling under David Moyes with the east London side this term, with Lingard having already scored six goals and made three assists in the Premier League since his loan move in the January transfer window.

Lingard was shipped out to the Hammers after having been deemed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the turn of the year.

However, the 28-year-old has been earning rave reviews since his move and he scored one and set up another in West Ham United’s 3-2 win at Wolves on Monday night in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United star Neville believes that the Red Devils could want to welcome Lingard back into their squad if he continues his fine form for the Hammers between now and the end of the campaign.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Neville said: “He does an incredible amount of running. It’s what he does. He’s good out of possession and good in possession.

“At Manchester United, because there is that expectation of what you need to be, to be a wide player there, he’s always going to get a difficult press.

“But if he was playing in a world-class team, if he was, say, Ji-Sung Park 10 years ago playing with Ronaldo and Rooney, doing that supplementary role, then people would be saying he’s perfect for this squad.

“The problem is he was not playing in Manchester United teams as good as that, so he gets a bit of stick.

“He’s a really good player. He’s going to have a great career. Manchester United have sent him out to West Ham to boost his career, maybe with the thought of boosting his price tag, but they might be thinking, ‘actually, we might want him back, he could be a real help to us’.

“If Jesse wants to play, and you can see he does want to play, then he needs to leave, because he’s not going to play every single week for a Manchester United team that’s competing for second or first place in the league.

“But if he’s willing to go back there and compete and be the player that Dan James has been for the last few weeks, in and out, then there’s no doubt he can play for Manchester United.”

Manchester United are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Granada in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip