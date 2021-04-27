Michael Owen criticises ‘negative’ Man United

Michael Owen has criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his “negative” team selection in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Leeds United on Sunday.

Solskjaer opted to start the likes of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani on the bench for the trip to Elland Road as the Red Devils ended up having to settle for a point.

The Red Devils boss brought Pogba on for Daniel James in the 76th minute of the Premier League clash but the French midfielder was unable to help Manchester United conjure a winner.

The result left Manchester United 10 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table with five games left to play this season.

Former England and Manchester United star Owen says he was disappointed by Solskjaer’s team selection against the Whites.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Sunday’s draw, Owen said: “I was disappointed with the team that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked.

“I thought it was quite a negative team. You’re going to a team that you’ve already beaten 6-2 in the Premier League, you don’t really need two sitting midfielders.

“I thought it was a negative statement to start with.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on AS Roma in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

The Red Devils are back in Premier League action when they take on arch rivals Liverpool FC on Sunday at Old Trafford.

