Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to complete a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with the potential signings of a whole host of players this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of next season.

Kane has long been linked with a move to Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will seek a move away from Spurs this summer in search of some major trophies.

The England international has been in top form once again for Manchester United this season, with the forward having netted 19 goals and made 13 assists in the Premier League this term.

Kane drew a blank as Manchester United came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over Spurs in north London on Sunday evening in the Premier League.

As the summer transfer window draws nearer, Merson believes that the Red Devils should seriously consider a move for England international Kane.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said: “I just think he [Kane] is perfect for Manchester United.

“If Manchester United want to challenge Manchester City over the next three or four years, they will have to have a Harry Kane.

“They have to have a centre-forward. In my opinion.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Granada in the second leg of their quarter-final clash.

