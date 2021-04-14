Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to make this ‘fantastic’ signing

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to consider a deal to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United have been linked with moves for the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to bring in a big-name player this summer.

Calvert-Lewin, 24, has been in excellent form for Everton this season and he has netted 14 goals in 26 Premier League games for Carlo Ancelotti’s men so far this term.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand believes that Calvert-Lewin would be an excellent signing for the Red Devils this summer.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Listen Dominic Calvert-Lewin, for me, I love him.

“I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball.

“I was speaking to Carlo Ancelotti earlier this year and he mentioned Inzaghi and said he didn’t need many chances to score goals and he scores goals in and around the six-yard box.

“I look at Calvert-Lewin this season and he’s listened to that, he’s taken that on board. Obviously he seems a real good student of the game and he’s started putting that into his own game.

“We’ve seen the rewards he’s had he’s got into the England squad by scoring loads of goals in and around the six-yard box – scoring those ugly goals.

“I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It’s one out of left field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact. He’d get on the end of the things created by [Bruno] Fernandes, [Paul] Pogba, [Marcus] Rashford, [Mason] Greenwood etc.

“It’s whether Ole sees that as something that is feasible or am I not going to get the likes of Haaland or Kane? if either of those come up they’ll be first choice as long as the money is not crazy and it’s doable.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Granada in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

The Red Devils will then face Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

