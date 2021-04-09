Paul Scholes sends message to Man United fans about Erling Haaland

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United are one of a number of clubs capable of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Haaland’s future has been a constant talking point over the last few weeks amid suggestions that he could be set for a big-money move away from Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been in superb form this season and has scored 37 goals in all competitions for the German side so far this term.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make an official move to sign Haaland this summer, but Scholes has admitted that he would love to see the Norway international move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to BT Sport on Thursday night, Scholes said: “I do think they [Man United] are desperate for that number nine. Haaland is the obvious one, or Harry Kane, these types of players.

“Will they come to Manchester United at this point? Can Manchester United get them here this summer? I think they probably can. But the two of them will have the choice of any club in Europe.”

He continued: “I think they probably would [spend £150m on a new striker this summer], yeah. Look, it’s a player United are desperate for.”

Manchester United are in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

