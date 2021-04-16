Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to make an official move to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, claiming that the Norwegian would be the “perfect” summer signing for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are set to be linked with a whole host of potential signings in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of next season.

Haaland looks set to be one of the most in-demand players this summer following his excellent form for Borussia Dortmund this term.

The 20-year-old has scored 21 goals and made five assists in 23 Bundesliga games so far this term and he has netted 43 goals this season for club and country.

Scholes feels that Haaland would be the perfect addition to the Manchester Unites squad this summer as Solskjaer looks to continue his progress at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT 2, as quoted by Metro, Scholes said of Haaland: “He’s got that relationship with Ole and we all know how good he is.

“Man United are desperate for a number nine, an all-out centre-forward. Haaland would be the perfect choice, of course he would.”

Scholes continued: “There are a couple of other names out there that could possibly do that.

“You have to think about his dad as well with the City link. That could be strong in this situation.

“But let’s see. Fingers crossed, if he does move, that he comes to the red side of Manchester.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they host Burnley at Old Trafford.

After that, Solskjaer’s side will travel to Leeds United at the end of April.

