Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Edinson Cavani at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Edinson Cavani has not yet decided about his future at Manchester United beyond the summer.

The Uruguay international initially signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils last summer with the option to extend his deal by a further year following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

As things stand, Cavani’s contract at Old Trafford will expire at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he will agree to an extension at the club.

Cavani, 34, has been in good form when called upon by Manchester United this season, with the striker having netted eight goals and made two assists in 22 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer is hopeful that Cavani will stay at Old Trafford for another season but he admits that he could end up leaving the club this summer to return to South America.

Speaking after Manchester United’s goalless draw with Leeds United on Sunday, Solskjaer said: “We’re still in the same boat with Edinson in that he’s not 100 per cent decided on his future yet.

“He’s not told me he wants to leave but I’m very aware he might be going back home to South America with the difficult year he has had and if that’s his decision I’ll understand that.”

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday night.

