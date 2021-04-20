Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his delight at the way Mason Greenwood has been developing at Manchester United this season.

The teenager has been in good form for the Red Devils this term and has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Solskjaer’s side.

Greenwood produced another impressive performance on Sunday afternoon when he scored twice in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals and made two assists in 26 Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this season, and he has netted nine times in all competitions for his club.

Solskjaer has been delighted by the way Greenwood has been progressing this season at Old Trafford, and feels that in the future he will develop into more of a central forward.

Speaking in an interview before the win over Burnley on Sunday, Solskjaer said: “Mason isn’t just a natural finisher – he’s a natural footballer.

“He is so smooth and he’s matured so much this season. You can see his body has developed and he’s getting stronger. His consistency is getting better and better and he will start scoring more goals, that’s for sure.

“I have been really impressed and happy with his development this season. He’s come through that difficult patch as a stronger person and a better player

“Maybe in the future he can play as a central striker, but I still think that’s a few years away.

“Being a centre-forward in the Premier League is probably the hardest position to play.

“At the moment, I think Mason is more suited to playing that wide role, dropping into pockets, finding space and running in behind.

“I don’t want him with his back to goal and having two centre-backs up his backside. I think we have found a good way to develop him, but he might end up as a number nine.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday.

The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League table and eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

