Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Jesse Lingard

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Jesse Lingard will be welcomed back to Manchester United with open arms following his excellent form while on loan to West Ham United.

Lingard has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Hammers since having moved to the east London club in the January transfer window.

The England international found his first-team opportunities at Old Trafford to be few and far between and he was deemed to be surplus to requirements by Solskjaer at the turn of the year.

Lingard, 28, has scored eight goals and made three assists in nine Premier League games since his move to West Ham United back in January on a six-month loan deal.

As things stand, Lingard is due to return to Old Trafford when his temporary spell at the London Stadium comes to an end.

And Solskjaer has insisted that the Red Devils are planning to welcome the attacking midfielder back to Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview this week, Solskjaer said: “Jesse has been brilliant since he left.

“Selfishly, we could have kept him because he’s always got a part to play. Jesse is a fantastic lad around the place, he’s Man United through and through, and never once did he moan or cause me a problem.

“He just came in and worked really hard and he deserved a chance to play more football, that’s why we let him go to West Ham because he deserved a chance for what’s he’s done throughout his life for Man United.

“We will welcome him back. I hope he’ll go to the Euros with his performances now and the confidence he has got, I don’t think that’s beyond him, and I hope he has a strong finish to the league.

“Then, it was different here because Bruno [Fernandes] the form he has shown and he played arguably in Jesse’s favoured position and that was just a decision we made. I’m delighted for Jesse and wish him all the best for the rest of the season until he comes back.”

Manchester United, who are second in the table, will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Burnley at Old Trafford.

