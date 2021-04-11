‘Outstanding’: Roy Keane responds to Man United’s 3-1 win at Tottenham

Roy Keane was impressed by Manchester United’s “outstanding” second-half performance after the Red Devils came from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Premier League.

Manchester United had a goal disallowed in the first half when Edinson Cavani’s strike was ruled out because of a foul committed by Scott McTominay in the build-up.

And it was Tottenham who took the lead five minutes before half-time when Son Heung-Min tapped home from close range.

However, Manchester United started the second half brightly and they were level in the 57th minute when Fred netted for the visitors.

The Red Devils continued to dominate proceedings and Cavani, who was in fine form throughout the game, put the visitors ahead with a diving header from Mason Greenwood’s cross in the 79th minute.

Greenwood then added a third for the Red Devils deep into second-half stoppage-time to wrap up an impressive win for the visitors.

Former Manchester United captain Keane was highly impressed by the Red Devils’ second-half showing after their poor first-half display in north London.

“With the quality United have, they were always going to come back into the game,” Keane said on Sky Sports after the final whistle.

“We saw that in the second half. They were the much better team and showed their quality.

“Obviously Greenwood made a big contribution coming off the bench and that’s exactly what you want.

“It was chalk and cheese [from Man United]. First half, as we’ve seen many times this season, [they were] very, very poor, but in the second half [they were] outstanding.

“You’ve got to admire the players and they way they responded. They just showed their quality and what good players they are when they focus on the game. They got the job done, and well deserved.”

The victory left Manchester United in second place in the Premier League table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

The Red Devils will return to Europa League action on Thursday night with the return leg of their quarter-final clash against Granada.

