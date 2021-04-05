Ian Wright picks Man United’s man of the match against Brighton

Ian Wright picked out Luke Shaw as his man of the match in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday night.

Former Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute at Old Trafford but second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood wrapped up the three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Shaw has been earning lots of praise for his performances in a Manchester United shirt this season and he has been a regular fixture in Solskjaer’s side.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal and made five assists in 26 Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this season.

And Arsenal legend Wright was very impressed by what he saw from Shaw during Manchester United’s home win over the Seagulls.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright said: “Manchester United started very slowly again.

“I thought Brighton were very good for their lead.

“But in the end the quality came through. This is brilliant from Donny van de Beek [in the build-up to United’s winner] and this is what he’s about.

“He’s come from a possession-based academy, that’s what he does. He makes movement. It’s great movement and leaves the space open to Bruno Fernandes.

“It’s a great ball too from Luke Shaw who, for me, was easily the man of the match for Manchester United. So in the end, United’s quality came through.”

Shaw will be hoping to feature when Manchester United return to Europa League action with their quarter-final tie against Granada on Thursday night.

Manchester United are currently second in the table and 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.

