‘Absolutely unbelievable’: Gary Neville reacts to Man United goal against Tottenham

Gary Neville heaped praise on Manchester United for showing the character needed to come from behind to claim a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to capitalise on Manchester City’s surprise defeat by Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils, who are second in the table, thought they had taken the lead in the first half in north London but Edinson Cavani’s opener was ruled out after Scott McTominay was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.

And it was then Spurs who then took the lead in the 40th minute thanks to Son Heung-Min’s close-range finish to give Jose Mourinho’s side the advantage at the break.

Manchester United equalised in the 57th minute when Fred tapped home from close range after some precision passing play from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

And the Red Devils then took the lead in the 79th minute when Cavani’s diving header beat Hugo Lloris.

Mason Greenwood then fired home from close range in the 96th minute to add some further gloss to the scoreline.

Former Manchester United star Neville was impressed by Cavani’s goal in north London as he lavished praise on Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking over footage of Cavani’s header, Neville said on Sky Sports: “It’s an absolutely unbelievable goal, it really is.

“The quality… there’s a cheeky little nutmeg from Bruno Fernandes along the way. And the cross [from Mason Greenwood] is just delicious.

“You wouldn’t want anybody else on the end of that. He was never going to miss.”

Neville added: “This Manchester United team do things that you want your team to do to demonstrate character and personality.

“They win away from home, they come from behind, and even when they’re not always at their best.”

The former Manchester United defender went on to praise Cavani after picking the Argentine as his man of the match.

“The best player in the first half for United was Luke Shaw,” said Neville.

“But the man of the match is going to him [Cavani]. I just think that his influence… the winning goal, the defensive header… it brought them to life.

“Luke Shaw has been good again, Cavani the difference.”

The win left Manchester United 11 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

Manchester United will now switch their attentions back towards Europa League affairs and preparing for their clash against Granada in the quarter-finals on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip