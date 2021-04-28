Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are looking at the Slavia Prague forward as a potential candidate to solve a problem position for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The same article states that the Manchester United manager is eager to secure a top-class option on the right side of their attack ahead of the new campaign.

According to the same story, Sima, 19, has three years left to run on his current deal at Slavia Prague but the Czech Republic outfit will receive a governing body endorsement if they decide to sell in the summer.

The Manchester Evening News reveal that Manchester United are interested in Sima as part of their new transfer policy of signing some of European football’s most-exciting prospects.

The report goes on to add that the Red Devils have been impressed with Sima’s performances for Slavia Prague in the current campaign.

Sima has scored 11 times and has made three assists in 18 appearances n the Czech First League as well as net four times in 11 games in the Europa League.

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday evening.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip