Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Premier League duo are keeping a close eye on the Bundesliga forward ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Plea is available for as little as £15m this summer to ensure that the Monchengladbach star will be in demand.

According to the same story, Arsenal have been tracking Plea since his move to Borussia Monchengladbach in a £21m deal from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2018.

The Daily Mail reveal that Arsenal are looking to sign a striker, with the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up in the air.

The media outlet go on to add that Manchester United want to sign a striker given that Edinson Cavani looks likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

The story suggests that Manchester United will struggle to land Erling Haaland in the current market given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plea has scored five times and has made on assist in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season.

Although the 28-year-old’s return has been underwhelming in the current campaign, Plea has netted 22 goals and has made 14 assists in 61 appearances in the previous two seasons.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip