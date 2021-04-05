Bruno Fernandes is desperate for Manchester United to sign Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet Record, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old after his breakthrough season at Sporting Lisbon.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions could use Brazil international Alex Telles in a swap deal for Mendes in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are under no pressure to sign a new left-back following Luke Shaw’s excellent campaign and the presence of Telles as back up.

However, Record claim that Manchester United could make a swoop to sign the Sporting Lisbon teenager at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Portuguese media outlet go on to report that Fernandes has asked Manchester United to sign Mendes.

Mendes has scored one goal and has made one assist in 20 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The left-back has already made three appearances for the Portugal national team after making his senior debut against Azerbaijan in March 2021.

Mendes has made 32 appearances in his fledgling Sporting career so far.

Manchester United will take on Spanish side Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash in the Europa League on Thursday.

