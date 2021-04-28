PSG lead Man United in race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo – report

Paris Saint-Germain are competing with Manchester United to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 28 April 2021, 06:30 UK
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Manchester United are trailing Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Juventus are struggling to meet Ronaldo’s high wages given the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The same article states that Ronaldo and his Juve team-mates could even miss out on a top-four finish this season to cast a shadow over the Turin side under Andrea Pirlo.

According to the same story, the Italian giants would find it difficult to pay Ronaldo’s £1m-a-week wages if Juventus miss out on a top-four finish this term.

Tuttomercato claim that Manchester United and PSG look like two potential destinations for the Portugal international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to bolster Manchester United’s forward line but the Norwegian head coach is eager to land Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

The Italian media outlet add that PSG are also interested in Ronaldo given the uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s future at the French club.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his stint at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

