Cristiano Ronaldo wants return to Man United this summer – report

Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to secure a return to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Portugal international has set his sights on a move back to the 20-time English champions.

The same article states that Ronaldo considered a return to Real Madrid but the Spanish side look more likely to try to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe or Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

According to the same story, the former Sporting Lisbon youth star has turned his attention to Manchester United as a potential destination for the Juventus forward.

The report reveals that Ronaldo has requested that his super agent Jorge Mendes tries to assess whether Manchester United would be interested in re-signing the Portuguese forward.

Gazzetta dello Sport go on to add that the ex-Manchester United number seven is aware a return to Old Trafford would be a “complex operation” given the financial implications of a deal.

The Italian media outlet claim Ronaldo would be prepared to drop his wages in order to secure a return to Manchester United in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games in all competitions during his six-season stint at Manchester United.

