Manchester United could re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window as Juventus look to offload the forward’s lavish wages, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato is reporting that Manchester United could be a potential destination for the Portugal international this summer.

The same article states that Juventus could be open to negotiating with Manchester United given the Serie A side have been linked with their former midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to the same story, the Red Devils could receive a proposal from Juventus that would see Ronaldo return to Old Trafford and Pogba complete his long-awaited move back to Turin.

The report goes on to add that Real Madrid are unlikely to re-sign the 36-year-old because the Spanish giants have been linked with a swoop for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

Calciomercato reckon that Sporting Lisbon could represent a potential destination for the Juventus forward given Ronaldo started his career at the Portuguese club before his move to Manchester United in 2003.

Ronaldo has scored 97 times in 126 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at the Serie A outfit since his move to Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018.

The Portuguese forward has won Premier League, La Liga and Serie A titles during his decorated career.

