Man United handed potential boost in race to sign Declan Rice – report

Declan Rice is interested in completing a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the England international has been asking some of the Manchester United players about life at the 20-time English champions.

The same article states that the talismanic West Ham midfielder made some enquiries about Manchester United during England’s most recent camp for their World Cup qualifiers.

According to the same story, Rice spoke to Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw about the Red Devils to learn more about the different aspects of the Old Trafford outfit.

The Manchester Evening News have been watching Rice for the past two years but Manchester United haven’t been able to lure the 22-year-old to Manchester United.

The media outlet suggest that Manchester United could use Jesse Lingard as a makeweight in a potential deal for Rice given the loan star’s impressive returns for the Hammers so far.

Rice has scored one goal and has made one assist in 29 games in the Premier League this term.

The England midfielder has been a regular in the West Ham team over the past four seasons, establishing himself as one of the most promising holding midfielders in the Premier League.

