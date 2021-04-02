Man United could use Donny van de Beek in swap deal for Adrien Rabiot - report

Manchester United could use Donny van de Beek as a makeweight in a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report

Friday 2 April 2021, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are prepared to use Donny van de Beek as a makeweight in a deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are determined to sign Rabiot in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are hoping to explore the possibility of a swap deal involving Rabiot and Van de Beek at the end of the season.

According to the same story, Juventus are admirers of Van de Beek after the Serie A champions lost to Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2019.

Tuttosport claim that Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo would be open to the prospect of signing Van de Beek as the Italy legend looks to rebuild the Serie A champions.

The Italian media outlet claims that Manchester United are looking to strengthen their options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Van de Beek moved to Manchester United in a £34m deal from Dutch side Ajax last summer but Solskjaer has use the Netherlands international sparingly so far.

The 23-year-old has started two Premier League games since his move to Old Trafford.

Van De Beek has made a further 11 appearances from the bench in a disappointing debut campaign in the Premier League.

