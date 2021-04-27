Louis Saha reckons Manchester United should keep Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford for another Premier League campaign.

The Uruguay international moved to Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer to help provide cover for Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Cavani, 34, has made a positive impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side following a return of eight goals and two assists in 11 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the English top flight this term.

The Uruguayan forward has been largely used as an impact substitute to help Manchester United turn games in their favour over the course of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Harry Kane.

Former Manchester United striker Saha believes Solskjaer could fine a role for Cavani in the Red Devils squad for another 12 months at the club.

“That’s the thing with Cavani, it all depends on the plan,” Solskjaer told Genting Bet.

“If you want to structure the team around a number nine who can score 30 goals and play 30 games, to really move us forward, to help us maybe win the Premier League and challenge in the Champions League. That’s the plan.

“It will depend on the transfer strategy. But definitely I was a big advocate for Cavani. He brings the fire, he’s the model for high pressure and constant mobility, and he has the experience to know where he has to be in the box.

“All those things are important and were missing in certain games. I think he managed to help certain players like Rashford, Greenwood and Martial who have benefitted from seeing those types of performance.”

Only Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have scored more league goals than Cavani this term.

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw with Leeds United in their Premier League fixture at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-time English champions are in second position in the Premier League ahead of their clash against Liverpool FC at Old Trafford next weekend.

