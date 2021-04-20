Manchester United need to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to close the gap on Manchester City in the Premier League next season, according to Graeme Souness.

The Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the Norway international since Manchester United missed out on the signing of Haaland in the 2020 January transfer window.

Manchester United were unable to convince Haaland to move to Old Trafford ahead of Borussia Dortmund despite Solskjaer’s history of coaching the 20-year-old at Molde.

The 20-time English champions continue to be linked with Haaland along with some of Europe’s biggest clubs following the Norwegian centre-forward’s prolific campaign ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are facing competition from Chelsea FC and Manchester City within the Premier League ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Souness believes Manchester United should sign Haaland to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“For Manchester United to get closer to Manchester City next season, their priority this summer has to be to sign a top striker and it looks like a few may be on the market,” Souness told The Times.

“If they could get either Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, they would become real contenders.

“If you pushed me, I’d go for Kane, who turns 28 this summer, because he’s a proven performer in the Premier League and still has several years left at his peak. The only question mark is the ankle injuries he seems susceptible to.

“With Haaland, who is only 20, you will pay a premium for his enormous potential. We’ve seen Kai Havertz and Timo Werner do well in Germany, then come to Chelsea and find life more difficult in England.

“Will Haaland be like that? I don’t think so, because he’s more powerful and aggressive than they are, but he didn’t score in the two games against City and it’s a possibility.

“Would he be open to moving to Old Trafford? Maybe not, maybe he grew up disliking them because of what happened to his dad, Alf-Inge, who was seriously injured playing against them.”

Haaland has scored 23 times and has made five assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The Norway striker has also netted 10 goals in eight appearances in the Champions League.

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to goals from Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani.

The Red Devils will take on Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

