Man United told to sign Erling Haaland or Harry Kane to compete for title next season

Manchester United need to sign Erling Haaland or Harry Kane to compete for the Premier League title next season, according to Louis Saha.

The Red Devils were held to a goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon to miss out on the chance to move to within eight points of Manchester City.

Manchester United are in second place in the Premier League table and eight points ahead of Leicester City in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have utilised Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani in forward positions in the Manchester United team.

The 20-time English champions could lose Cavani in the summer amid reports the Uruguay international is keen to return to South America less than 12 months after his arrival at Old Trafford.

Haaland has been linked with most of Europe’s top teams in the 2021 summer transfer window following his prolific form for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Kane has scored 21 times and has made 13 assists in 30 games in the Premier League this term but Spurs are in seventh position in the table despite their captain’s return.

Former Manchester United striker Saha reckons the Red Devils should consider signing Haaland or Kane in the 2021 summer transfer window.

“I think when you look at Harry Kane and Haaland, it’s two different profiles but they score goals,” Saha told Genting Bet.

“Haaland has a great future, he is a top striker and you can see he already has that fire in him so he will really help any side in this world because of that. He’s got the size, he’s got the speed, he’s got all the qualities you need to be a top striker.

“Harry is more about consistency, you know what he’s going to give you. He’s like a super striker, but a super team player as well.

“A captain in so many ways. So yes these guys can give a lot to Manchester United but again it depends on the strategy of the management with the transfers. If they want to win a Championship these are the kind of players you have to get.

“The one player with 30 games and 30 goals it’s scary. When you have one of these kind of players with the youth we have in the side, my God, it’s scary.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip