Manchester United could rival Liverpool FC to sign RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport is reporting that the Red Devils have earmarked Konate as a potential centre-half recruit this summer along with a number of other prime targets.

The same article states that Manchester United are monitoring Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Real Madrid stalwart Raphael Varane this summer.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also weighing up a move for Konate as the Manchester United manager looks to sign a long-term replacement for Eric Bailly.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is eager to recruit a new centre-half this summer given the Merseyside club’s well-documented struggles at the back this term.

Eurosport claim that Liverpool FC are set to get in touch with RB Leipzig about signing Konate ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window to avoid a transfer battle with Manchester United and Chelsea FC.

The media outlet adds that the Reds could sign Konate if they’re willing to submit an offer in the region of £34m.

Konate has scored one goal in 10 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

Manchester United will take on Granada in the Europa League on Thursday night.

