Manchester United are still interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the 20-time English champions have still set their sights on signing the England international in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are still eager to sign a new right winger ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Sancho, 21, is still their first-choice option to add more flair and pace to the right side of their attack.

90Min is reporting that the 20-time English champions have been tracking Sancho since the autumn of 2019, but Manchester United have refused to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £100m asking price for the England forward.

The media outlet reveal that Manchester United are confident Borussia Dortmund will be forced to reduce Sancho’s price tag in the summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Bundesliga club.

The report adds that the Red Devils are hopeful Borussia Dortmund could be willing to sell Sancho for as little as £50m this summer.

Sancho has scored six goals and has made nine assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season, while the England forward has netted seven goals and has created one goal in cup competitions.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip