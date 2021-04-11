Manchester United are preparing an offer for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Manchester United are still interested in signing the Slovakia international ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United are still unsure about De Gea’s long-term future at Old Trafford and the 20-time English champions are open to offers this summer.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have concerns about whether Dean Henderson will be able to establish himself as Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The report goes on to add that Henderson appears to have moved ahead of De Gea in the pecking order at Old Trafford but the Spain international is unlikely to be willing to stay at Manchester United as a number two.

90Min reveal that Manchester United could make a player-plus-cash offer for Oblak, using De Gea as a makeweight in any potential deal to sign the Slovakian shot stopper.

The media outlet add that Oblak’s wages would be significantly less than De Gea’s current pay packet so Manchester United would be able to lower their wage bill.

De Gea has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his stint at Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip