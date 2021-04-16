Paul Scholes sends message to Man United manager about Jesse Lingard

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should welcome Jesse Lingard back to Old Trafford when his loan spell at West Ham United comes to an end this summer.

The England international completed a temporary move to West Ham from Manchester United in January after Lingard fell out of favour under Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes’ big-money transfer to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon resulted in Lingard being frozen out at the 20-time English champions.

Lingard moved to West Ham looking to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England plans ahead of the European championship.

The 28-year-old has scored eight times and has made three assists in nine games in the Premier League for West Ham to help propel the Hammers into the top four.

In contrast, Fernandes has only scored one goal in his last nine top-flight fixtures.

Lingard’s performances have prompted transfer speculation linking the West Ham playmaker with Arsenal and some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes Lingard does have a future at Old Trafford and is urging Solskjaer to retain the playmaker’s services beyond the summer.

“Jesse needed to play football – he needed a chance – and West Ham gave him that chance,” Scholes told talkSPORT.

“I know the quality Jesse has. I worked with Jesse as an 18/19 year-old as a coach so I know the quality he possesses.

“His fitness was never going to be a problem even though he hadn’t played for a while, he’s so professional and so fit.

“He’s been sensational. For Ole, I think it would be great to have him back to give some competition to Bruno Fernandes.

“When he isn’t quite doing it we have a player in Jesse Lingard who is capable of reaching the same heights.

“His numbers since he’s been at West Ham have been just as good as Bruno, so it’s always healthy to have competition in the squad. ‘Hopefully Jesse is ready for that and Ole wants him to do that as well.”

Lingard has scored three goals and has made one assist in his last two Premier League games.

The England international has won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League at Man United.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip