Manchester United and Leeds United are interested in a swoop to sign promising Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United and Leeds have joined the growing list of suitors for the teenage defender ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Sheffield United rate Gordon highly after the teenager impressed in first-team training when called up from the Under-23s this term.

According to the same story, Everton and Liverpool FC are also monitoring Gordon’s situation at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United prepare to drop down a division.

The report goes on to add that all four Premier League clubs are weighing up an offer for Gordon with one eye on the future.

The Daily Mail suggest that Sheffield United could be tempted to sell Gordon to one of the Premier League suitors to allow the Blades to reshape their team.

Gordon has one year left to run on his current deal to raise question marks about his long-term future at Sheffield United.

The 18-year-old hasn’t made a Premier League appearances for the Blades despite impressing at youth level for Sheffield United in the current campaign.

Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are currently more than 10 points adrift of safety.

