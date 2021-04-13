Manchester United are facing a transfer battle with Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Leicester have moved to the front of the queue to sign the Lille midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window ahead of Manchester United and Spurs.

The same article states that the Foxes are hoping to land Soumare in a £30m deal from the Ligue 1 outfit despite competition from their top-four rivals.

According to the same story, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers looks on course to win the race to sign Soumoure given that the Foxes appear set to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

The Daily Star add that the Foxes have developed a reputation for developing young talent into world-class players over the past few seasons.

The report adds that Leicester’s position at the front of the race is dependent on whether Rodgers can lead the Foxes into next season’s Champions League competition.

Manchester United have been regularly linked with the France Under-21 international over the past couple of seasons.

Soumare has made 26 appearances in Ligue 1 this season to help Lille challenge for the French top-flight crown.

The French midfielder has scored one goal in 92 appearances for Lille since his move to the club from PSG in 2017.

