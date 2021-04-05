Manchester United could potentially turn to Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi as a replacement for Edinson Cavani at the end of the season, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign a new striker ahead of Cavani’s potential departure at the end of the season.

The same article states that Cavani could leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United are looking at the future with regards to their attack irrespective of Cavani’s decision given the Uruguay international is 34.

Gazzetta Dello Sport write that Manchester United are looking at potential alternatives to Erling Haaland given competition is so fierce for the Norway international.

The Italian media outlet report that Manchester United are looking at PSG striker Icardi as an option to boost their attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The report adds that Manchester United wouldn’t have any problems meeting PSG’s asking price of between €30m (£25m) and €40m (£35m).

Icardi scored five times and made three assists in 15 games in the Premier League this season.

The 28-year-old has netted 27 goals in 53 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at PSG.

