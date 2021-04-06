Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces competition from Liverpool FC for the FC Barcelona forward, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United have been monitoring Dembele’s situation at FC Barcelona given that his current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are unsure whether to sell Dembele this summer to ensure the Spanish side are able to recoup some of their outlay on the France international.

According to the same story, Manchester United are one of the sides thought to be most interested in Dembele as Solskjaer looks to sign a right-sided winger.

The report goes on to add that the Red Devils have been in regular contact with Dembele’s agents about a potential summer switch to Old Trafford.

Mundo Deportivo reveal that Manchester United’s bitter rivals Liverpool FC are also interested in the former Borussia Dortmund forward ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Spanish source claim that Serie A giants Juventus and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on Dembele’s situation.

Dembele has scored 28 times in 109 games in all competitions since his move to FC Barcelona in 2017.

