Manchester United are leading the race to sign Metz teenager Pape Sarr, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are looking to complete a deal for newly-fledged Senegal international ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been watching Sarr throughout the 2020-21 season following his breakthrough season at the French club.

According to the same story, Manchester United are facing competition from Ligue 1 outfit Nice but the Senegalese midfielder is thought to have set his sights on an even bigger club than the French side.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United would face tough negotiations with Metz given that Sarr still has five years left to run on his current deal.

Sarr’s valuation will have increased after Sarr won his first cap for the Senegal national team last month against Congo in the Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier.

Sarr has scored two goals and has created 11 chances in 16 games for Metz in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season.

The 18-year-old made his Ligue 1 debut against Brest in the French top flight back in November at the age of 18.

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in the Europa League semi-finals after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Ligue 1 side Granada in the last eight last week.

