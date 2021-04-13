Manchester United will have to pay £43m to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United have earmarked Torres as an ideal signing to bolster their defence ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United have made signing the Spanish international a “priority” this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to recruit a new long-term centre-half partner for Harry Maguire.

According to the same story, Villarreal aren’t willing to sell the 24-year-old for less than his £43m release clause as the La Liga side look to get maximum value for the Spanish defender.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United will be eager to sign Torres before the final 15 days of the 2021 summer transfer window when the Villarreal star’s contract release clause will rise to £56m.

AS reveal that Villarreal aren’t under pressure to sell Torres given that the highly-rated centre-half has two and a half years left to run on his current deal at the Yellow Submarine.

Manchester United are facing competition from Real Madrid for Torres’ signature, according to the same story.

Torres has scored two goals in 27 games in La liga this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip