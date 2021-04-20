Man United in pole position to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres - report

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 20 April 2021, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet La Razon, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are leading the race to sign the Villarreal centre-half in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are eager to improve their options at centre-half ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Torres is also garnering interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid but the Spanish duo aren’t as keen as Manchester United.

The report goes on to add that Villarreal are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £43m for Torres as the Yellow Submarine look to ease some of their financial woes.

La Razon reveal that Torres would be open to a move to Manchester United given FC Barcelona look more likely to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Real Madrid want Bayern Munich stalwart David Alaba.

Torres has scored two goals in 28 games in La Liga this season, while the 24-year-old has netted once in six Europa League appearances.

Manchester United could meet Torres and Villarreal in the Europa League final if Solskjaer’s side beat AS Roma and the Spanish side get past Arsenal in the last four.

