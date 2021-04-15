Chelsea FC and Manchester United are ready to go head-to-head to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Argentina international could prove to be an in-demand player this summer as Dybala looks to be coming to the end of his spell in Turin.

The same article states that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are heading the Premier League’s interest in the South American forward.

According to the same story, Dybala is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal at Juventus to raise questions about his long-term future at Turin.

Tuttosport goes on to add that Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are at the front of the queue in the race to sign the 27-year-old in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Italian media outlet reveal that Juventus are under pressure to offload some of their big-name stars after the Old Lady made a loss of £99m in the first six months of 2020-21.

Dybala has scored three times and has made two assists in 13 games in the Italian top flight.

The Argentinian forward has scored 99 times in 246 games since his move to Juve from Palermo in 2015.

Dybala has won five Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and finished as a Champions League runner up at Juve.

