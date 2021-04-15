Manchester United are hoping to secure a deal to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils are long-term admirers of the France international since Sir Alex Ferguson missed out on the signing of Varane back in 2011.

The same article states that Manchester United are looking at the French defender as a potential centre-half partner for club captain Harry Maguire ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

According to the same story, Varane could be set to leave Real Madrid this summer when the Frenchman will only have 12 months left to run on his current deal.

The report goes on to state that Real Madrid will be looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £60m for the France international as los Blancos look to raise funds.

The Daily Mail reveals that Manchester United are one of the leading contenders to sign Varane along with Paris Saint-Germain.

The media outlet add that the 20-time English champions are cautiously confident that they can get Real Madrid to reduce their £60m asking price.

Varane has scored two goals in 27 games in La Liga this season.

The France defender has won three La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, the Copa del Rey and the Fifa World Club Cup four times.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip