Manchester United are weighing up an offer to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the 20-time English champions have identified Neves as a potential signing capable of improving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield options.

The same article states that Manchester United need to improve their midfield options despite the Red Devils being linked with goalkeepers, centre-halves, forwards and wingers over the past few months.

According to the same story, Wolves are preparing to receive some interest in the Portugal international this summer as the Midlands club look to offload some of their big-name stars.

The report adds that Wolves would be open to offers for the 24-year-old central midfielder at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

90Min reveal that Wolves will only sell Neves if Manchester United or other suitors are willing to meet the Portuguese midfielder’s £30m price tag.

Neves has scored five times and has made one assist in 30 games in the Premier League this season.

The Wolves star started his career at Porto and spent three seasons in the Premier League before his switch to England.

The Portugal international has scored 20 times in 170 games in the Premier League over the past four seasons.

Neves won the Championship title in 2018.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip