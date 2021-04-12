Manchester United are interested in re-signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are eyeing a surprise move to bring Johnstone back to Old Trafford despite selling the shot-stopper five years ago.

The same article states that Manchester United have earmarked Johnstone as a potential signing should David De Gea or Dean Henderson leave the club this summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United don’t believe they can keep De Gea and Henderson happy by splitting games between the two goalkeepers at Old Trafford.

The report suggests that the 20-time English champions could be forced to sell one of the goalkeepers and sign a replacement shot stopper to play second fiddle.

The Sun goes on to add that Johnstone has one year left to run at West Brom and the Baggies could be open to selling the goalkeeper to get him off the wage bill should Sam Allardyce’s side go down to the Championship.

Johnstone moved to West Brom from Manchester United in 2017 despite being at the Red Devils since the age of 15.

The English goalkeeper has made 118 appearances for West Brom over the past three seasons.

Johnstone didn’t make a senior appearance for Manchester United during his spell at the club.

