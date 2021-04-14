Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United have reignited their interest in the Serbia international ahead of the upcoming summer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are one of three clubs who are pursuing the Lazio midfielder as the Rome side struggle to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League competition.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are facing competition from La Liga outfit Real Madrid and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for Milinkovic-Savic’s signature this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that the 26-year-old could force a move in search of Champions League football if Lazio fail to secure a top-four finish in Serie A this term.

The Italian media outlet add that Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid are poised to swoop if Lazio do miss out on a top-four finish.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored seven goals and has made eight assists in 26 games in Serie A this season.

The Serbian midfielder has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United over the past four or five seasons but a transfer has failed to materialise.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip