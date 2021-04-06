Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update on Sergio Aguero

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United won’t be signing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer from Manchester City this summer.

The Argentina international is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season when his current contract expires.

Aguero has attracted a number of suitors from within the Premier League and around Europe given his incredible goal-scoring record at Manchester City.

Manchester City’s all-time leading goal-scorer has been linked with a potential switch to Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are thought to be looking at signing a new striker ahead of Edinson Cavani’s potential departure once his contracts ends.

However, Solskjaer has ruled out the prospect of Manchester United signing Aguero on a free transfer at the end of the Premier League campaign.

“When I played for Man United, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well where’s the loyalty?” Solskjaer told a news conference on Sunday.

“Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly. I wouldn’t expect any player who has played for a club for 10 years to want to go to their local rivals.

“It’s not for me. I know we’re professionals, but when you play for Man United you don’t go to Man City. We’ve had examples of that and I didn’t really agree with it.

“I won’t name names but you all know who I mean. Enough said.”

Aguero started just his fifth Premier League game of the 2020-21 campaign on Saturday in Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Argentina international has netted 257 times in 385 games in all competitions over the past 10 seasons at the Eastlands outfit following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Aguero has won four Premier League titles, five League Cups, the FA Cup and the Community Shield three times.

Manchester City will host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night, while Manchester United will take on Granada in the Europa League on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip