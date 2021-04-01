Man United make offer to sign Man City striker Sergio Aguero – report

Manchester United are one of five clubs who have submitted an offer to Sergio Aguero ahead of his departure from Manchester City, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Red Devils have offered Aguero a contract ahead of the Argentina international becoming a free agent this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United are facing competition from Chelsea FC for the 32-year-old striker ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Premier League duo are also facing competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

Foot Mercato claim that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is extremely keen to sign his fellow Argentine ahead of the former Tottenham manager’s first full season in charge of PSG.

The report says that Aguero still hasn’t made a decision about his future despite his Manchester City career nearing an end.

Manchester United raised eyebrows when the Red Devils signed Edinson Cavani on a free transfer from PSG last summer.

Chelsea FC have struggled for goals in the current campaign after Germany international Timo Werner failed to hit the ground running this term.

Aguero has scored 257 goals in 384 games in all competitions over the past 10 seasons at Manchester City.

