Manchester United are interested in a surprise swoop to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to sign an experienced goalkeeper to provide cover for David De Gea and Dean Henderson in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Manchester United’s top target is West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after the 20-time English champions sold the Englishman in 2018.

According to the same story, the Old Trafford outfit have been looking at alternatives in case Manchester United are unable to re-sign the former goalkeeper.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are also interested in Heaton after the 35-year-old lost his starting spot in the Villa team to Emiliano Martinez.

The media outlet reveal that Heaton is happy to operate as a number two, with the potential to come off the bench and provide cover if required.

Heaton started his professional career at Manchester United as a youth player but the 35-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance before a move to Cardiff in 2010.

The English shot-stopper has played for Swindon Town, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Rochdale, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa.

Heaton has made three appearances for the England national team.

