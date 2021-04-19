Manchester United have got in touch with Leicester City centre-half Wesley Fofana, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United have been impressed with the France Under-21 international’s performances in his debut season in the Premier League.

The same article states that Fofana’s performances have prompted the Europa League semi-finalists to make an initial approach for the 20-year-old ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Red Devils believe that Fofana could make an excellent centre-half partner for Harry Maguire as Ole Gunner Solskjaer looks to strengthen his back four.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United will have to pay a big transfer free to lure the French defender from their top-four rivals to Old Trafford.

The article claims that the 20-time English champions may have to match the £80m transfer free that Manchester United paid Leicester for Harry Maguire in 2018.

The story confirms that Fofana still has four years left to run on his current deal at Leicester so the Foxes aren’t under any pressure to sell this summer.

Fofana has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The French defender moved to Leicester in a £36.5m deal from Saint-Etienne last summer.

