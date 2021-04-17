Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Man United v AS Roma

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that his Manchester United side have what it takes to beat AS Roma and reach the Europa League final.

The Red Devils booked their spot in the semi-finals of Europe’s elite club competition on Thursday night thanks to their 2-0 win over Granada in the last eight.

Manchester United are still searching for their first piece of major silverware under Solskjaer and the Red Devils will be eager to reach the Europa League final and set up a showdown with either Arsenal or Villarreal.

The Red Devils will host Roma in the first leg on 29 April, before the return leg on 6 May.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer is confident that his side will be able to get past the Italian outfit and book their place in the Europa League showpiece.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Thursday night, Solskjaer said: “I’ve not really seen too much of them [AS Roma].

“I know that they’ve had two good games against Ajax. They defend well, as Italians always do, of course.

“They’re an experienced team and we all know [Edin] Dzeko, so any ball in the box is a dangerous one. We’re looking forward to it, of course.

“We’re in a semi now, and it feels like a proper European tie, because Roma is a club with loads of tradition, history, but we’ve done well against Italian teams before.

“We’re looking forward to it and we’re going into them hoping to get to the final.

“If you can finish this season with a final and a trophy that would be great.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Burnley at Old Trafford.

After that, they will take on Leeds United away from home.

