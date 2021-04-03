Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Man United v Brighton

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to claim a 3-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to continue their recent good form in the Premier League as they bid to make it three wins in a row in the top flight.

Manchester United started the weekend in second place in the Premier League table as they look to try and finish as high as possible in the top-flight table.

The Red Devils have won three of their last five games in the top flight as they look to try and keep the pressure on Manchester City heading into the final few games of the season.

Brighton, meanwhile, are down in 16th place in the Premier League table as they look to try and pick up some crucial points to help them avoid the drop.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov is fully expecting to see Manchester United claim a fairly straightforward win at their home ground on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Like I said about Spurs, the same goes for United, they have to win these kinds of games if they want to be serious.

“They must stay concentrated, they have had a few slips against the teams down the bottom of the table and they can’t afford any more.”

Manchester United are in Europa League action next week when they take on Granada in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

