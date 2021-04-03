Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Man United v Brighton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League as they look to try and keep up with Manchester City at the top of the table.

As things stand, Manchester United are currently 14 points behind Pep Guardiola’s leaders in the Premier League table but the Red Devils do have a game in hand over their bitter local rivals.

Their opponents Brighton are down in 16th place in the Premier League table as they seek to secure their spot in the top flight for next season.

Manchester United will be keen to claim the three points and boost their hopes of bettering their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last term.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men claim all three points when they welcome the Seagulls to Old Trafford this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Brighton have won their past two games, and they are suddenly scoring for fun.

“They are now six points above the bottom three, which is a lot at this stage of the season, and with a much better goal difference than the teams below them too.

“So, the Seagulls head to Old Trafford on a high, and they are probably still wondering how they lost 3-2 to United at the start of the season – the winning goal, a Bruno Fernandes penalty, was scored after the full-time whistle, at the end of an absolutely crazy game that Brighton should have won.

“Things might be pretty tight this time too, but I am going for another United win.”

After Sunday’s game, Manchester United will take on Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday night.

