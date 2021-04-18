Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Burnley

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win against Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have the chance to cement their place in second spot in the Premier League table with a win against Sean Dyche’s Burnley side.

Manchester United can keep their faint title hopes alive with a victory over Burnley, with the 20-time English champions currently 11 points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Red Devils have won their last four Premier League games to establish a seven-point lead ahead of third-placed Leicester City in the table.

Burnley, on the other hand, have lost their last two Premier League games to leave Dyche’s men in 16th place in the English top flight.

Although Burnley have only won four times on the road in the Premier League this term, Dyche’s side were 2-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford last term.

Former Red Devils striker Berbatov is backing Manchester United to edge to a 2-1 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

“Solskjaer has said United aren’t out of the title race yet, that makes this match a must win game,” Berbatov told Metro.

“They need to win these games if they want to be title contenders. They could close the gap to eight points with six games to go with a win, which I think they will do.”

Burnley recorded their first top-flight win in 20 attempts at Old Trafford last term thanks to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Manchester United have only lost one of their last 25 games in the Premier League to put together a charge for a top-four spot.

The Red Devils can record five consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since January 2019.

