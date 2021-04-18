Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Burnley

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-0 victory over Burnley in their home clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game after having sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the Europa League thanks to their victory over Spanish side Granada in the last eight.

Manchester United will now take on AS Roma in the Europa League semi-finals as they look to set up a final showdown with either Arsenal or Villarreal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been in good form in recent games and they produced an impressive performance in their 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

They started the weekend in second place in the Premier League table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, with Manchester United having played one game less than their closest rivals.

Former Manchester United and England star is not expecting to see the Red Devils have any problems when they host Burnley in the top flight on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Despite going a goal down, Manchester United produced another memorable victory on the road last weekend, defeating Spurs 2-0.

“It was a typical United performance, and although I still think there is room for improvement at Old Trafford, the visit of Burnley should present itself as another opportunity to gain maximum points.

“The Clarets simply aren’t scoring enough goals and if it wasn’t for the poor form of those in and around them, their concerns of falling out the Premier League would be a real possibility.

“As I mentioned, United have been much better on the road, but on this occasion, I think they’ll come away with all three points.”

Manchester United will travel to Leeds United in their next Premier League game next weekend.

