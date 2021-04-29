Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Roma

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 1-0 win against AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be looking to make the most of home advantage against their Italian opponents in the first leg of their last-four clash.

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw with Leeds United in their last Premier League game at Elland Road last weekend.

The 20-time English champions have won five of their last six games in all competitions to build good momentum heading into the final weeks of the season.

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in a Uefa competition for the first time since a 1-0 win against the Serie A outfit in 2008.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to secure a closely-fought 1-0 win over Roma at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

“Manchester United come into this after playing out a cagey 0-0 draw away to Leeds at the weekend,” Owen told BetVictor.

“United are a patient side, especially on the road, and despite getting it right on their travels most of the time this season, they were made to settle for a point on Sunday.

“Roma suffered a 3-2 defeat against Cagliari, not the ideal preparation going into a Europa League semi-final first leg.

“That said, I think the Italians would settle for that kind of result here. They’ll be all too aware of how important it is to take a goal or two back to Italy.

“For all I’ve been massively impressed by United on the road this season, they’ve made a marked improvement on home soil over the last month or so.

“It’s now 10 home matches unbeaten for the Red Devils, and on a night where I think goals will be at a premium, I reckon it’ll be Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s side that go into the second leg with a slight advantage.

“It’s 1-0 Manchester United for me.”

Manchester United have won five of their previous six games against AS Roma in Uefa competitions.

The Red Devils met Roma six times in the space of 12 months in the Champions League between 2007 and 2008.

Manchester United were memorable 7-1 winners against AS Roma in the Champions League quarter-final in 2007 when Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Carrick scored twice as well as goals from Alan Smith, Wayne Rooney and Patrice Evra.

